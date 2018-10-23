Day 22: EXPENSIVE

Posted on by S. Nathan

expensive

This was so much fun to make. I’m always one for fine patterns, and rendering the hair as well as the jewelry and zardosi work on the border of the sari were utterly delightful. In short, when I thought ‘expensive’, I thought fashion. Clothing, jewelry, really good makeup and hair care. Ye gods. So much fun to window shop, so painful to buy. And thus we have what started as a cover for Vogue, and ended up as something in between a photo ad for Acqua di Parma shampoo and a jewelry shoot. That necklace was intended to be the centerpiece. I like it anyways.

Anyhoo, the making is showing right here below! Check out my channel to see other makings. 🙂

 

2 thoughts on “Day 22: EXPENSIVE

