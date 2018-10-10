Day 10: FLOWING

I’ve always felt a particular connection to water. When I was a kid, I used to spend every summer swimming around like a fish. Then, I moved to a house by the sea, and now, I live in a place surrounded by lakes and mountains. Somehow, it always finds me.

So when I think of the word ‘Flowing’, I imagine just that. Sitting on a rock in the middle of a great swelling expanse of water, feeling the ebb and flow, the waves flow over my knees and shoulders, somehow warm and cool at the same time. It becomes armor, shield, salve, and protector.

Like a water witch, if I’m looking back on the witches thing that’s been happening on and off. And we throw in a great koi fish spirit for kicks. Also because I just really love koi fish and water spirits.

See how it was made right here: