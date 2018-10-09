Day 9: PRECIOUS

Posted on by S. Nathan

precious

This is terrible lighting.

The prompt is Precious and once I had pushed Gollum’s screaming voice out of my head, I sat down to draw this. I can’t think of something with more value.

precious 1
And since I went with a rather Norwegian look with the people (what with the braids on the mother and child and the father being a big bearded bear of a man), the flowers around them are all alpine. To be specific, you’ll find edelweiss, glacier buttercups (or glacier crowfoot), and lovely soldanellas (also called alpine snowbells or blue moonwort).

 

And here, we have the making!

 

 

