Day 15: Landscape

This planet is dead. The binary star system that once was its two suns both having grown to red giants in tandem have long since scorched the land. Cliff faces where there were once grasses and trees are now desolate and burned. Mountains have crumbled and volcanoes have risen in their place. The ground is now composed of pits and plateaus of constantly bubbling lava. Water is a thing of an age long past, a thing of history if there are any life forms remaining to record its happening. Rivers now flood with acid and spit fumes in thick clouds, choking anything that remains alive and clinging to life. The floating mountains stand like lone sentinels, charred stoic guardians basking in the light of uncaring suns.

This planet is dead. There was once life here, but its people are all gone. When its suns grow further, it will either be incinerated in twin supernovas or be sucked into a black hole. What is crumbling to dust will soon become nothing.

So if you can, remember its name. Remember it existed, and do not forget.