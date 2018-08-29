Day 14: Tranquil

There is a village out in the valley that stands along the water. It’s small, with a population of barely a couple hundred people. The town has a general store, a couple of restaurants, a sheriff’s office, a school, church, and a tiny city hall that doubles as the local post office. There are a handful of boats docked on the pier. Some of them go upstream to fish, the others go downstream to the bigger towns to sell them.

There is a local book club where members meet up once a week. On Saturday, they finished discussing ‘Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe’ by Fannie Flagg, and they started reading Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘Never Let Me Go’ yesterday. The general store manager wants more for his son than just taking over the shop, but the boy is content with the life he has. The pastor raises his daughter to be a devoted member of his flock who dedicates her life to the community, but he doesn’t know that she sneaks out at night to go to the mountaintops with her telescope where the stars are clearest. The mayor considers the sustenance of his people as his life’s greatest work. His wife dreams of far off countries.

A village is its people and people are their stories. They are more than a still life landscape on a piece of paper.