A Conclusion

I took up the 100 Day Project challenge to improve my skills on a medium that I adored, but didn’t get along with. I just put up my last piece and I know that having spent more than three months exclusively with this medium has helped me get better with it. There is still a lot of room for improvement, as is always the case, but I’ve come a long way and I know it.

And below is the proof.

Practice does make perfect, or gets you closer to it. A lot of people have stood by me through this whole thing, providing support, encouragement, and company as I tried not to lose my mind doing this. Thank you to all of you who helped, all of you who watched. I couldn’t have done it without you.

Now, onwards and forwards!