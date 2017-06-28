Day 86: The last Atticus (really)

This is officially the last Atticus piece I’m doing.

Basically, I saw the line, remembered a dream about a bird-person, started thinking about skeletal compositions and the contrast between humans and birds and what that would mean for the flight pattern of a bird-person, and somewhere along the way, this happened.

Also, salt on watercolor didn’t work as well on this as it did with the Neruda, but it gave the cliff face a bit of character, I think.