This is officially the last Atticus piece I’m doing.
Basically, I saw the line, remembered a dream about a bird-person, started thinking about skeletal compositions and the contrast between humans and birds and what that would mean for the flight pattern of a bird-person, and somewhere along the way, this happened.
Also, salt on watercolor didn’t work as well on this as it did with the Neruda, but it gave the cliff face a bit of character, I think.
3 thoughts on “Day 86: The last Atticus (really)”
I love this one!!!!
Good job! 🙂 I haven’t really been successful in using salt with watercolours at all, do you have any tips? 😛
Don’t put salt on very wet color. If you let it dry a tiny bit so that it’s damp, you can get smaller, more controlled crystals. Also, careful with where you apply the salt and how much. Just a little is enough.