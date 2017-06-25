Day 83: Nikita Gill again

If you are choosing a wolf, be careful.

Wolves have kindness. They have hearts and souls, strength and pride and nobility behind their torchlight eyes, but they also have teeth and claws. These are kept sharp for a reason. They cut, and if you are not careful, they can cut deep. Blood leaves stains that are hard to wash out.

The wolves know this. They have cut themselves on their own claws for long enough and bear the scars to prove it. You should know it too. Do not choose a wolf if you are afraid of these things. Remember that not all scars heal and you cannot heal all scars. But those you can, can shine.