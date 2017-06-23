Day 81: Tyler Knott Gregson

Tyler Knott Gregson‘s poetry makes me think of sunshine. There’s a warmth to his words that feel like a pleasant summer evening, like home and hearth and friendship. Even his colder and rainier poems never hurt in the way that most sad poems would. Read his work, he’s wonderful.

I was looking for a good poem to illustrate for Pride Month and this one stood out to me. It could refer to any kind of love in any kind of situation at all, and like with nearly all published words, the context is left to the reader. It took all of three minutes to paint, but sometimes, the simplest picture can say enough.