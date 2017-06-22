Day 80: Atticus again

Writing poetry and writing prose are different.

Both require a modicum of truth to do it well, something honest at its center. With prose, you can construct walls around it, hide it under layers of plot and action and characters. That honest core is only there for people who are paying attention when they’re reading.

Poetry, however, has a stronger tendency to strip you raw. The honesty required for that is more stark, more pronounced, and it can leave you exposed like a nerve. It’s hard to hide behind lines of poetry and hard to write them if your brain is working on overdrive.

I believe it was Hemingway who said that good writing comes from truth, but it takes a level of courage to put that kind of truth into words and then put those words out into the world. One day, maybe.