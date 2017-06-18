Day 76: Nikita Gill

Poetry is a subject close to my heart. I can’t say I’m anything of an expert, but I have read a decent bit of poetry, mostly classics, but also a fair few contemporaries. It’s a love that started a long time ago thanks to my grandfather, who is a retired English professor. We often talk Shakespeare and Romantic poets. While he is strictly a man of the classics, I’ve poked around more recent poems and poetic styles, and for the next few days, I’ll be picking out some pieces or lines from pieces that I like, and illustrating them.

We begin with Nikita Gill. She’s one of the really well-known Instagram poets and all her poems tug at my heartstrings or strike chords upon them. This one made me think of kintsukuroi, or kintsugi. It is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with lacquer dusted or mixed with powdered gold. From a philosophical perspective, it treats breakage and repair as parts of an object’s history, and not something to be disguised or hidden away. It tells the story of the object as it is, cracks and all, and celebrates the telling by literally illuminating it in gold.

To know the truth of a person, you look at the parts of their story when they broke and how they fixed the damage, if they did. Some don’t. Many do. I’ll bet those parts shine like gold.