Day 72: Tea

Posted on by S. Nathan

tea

Tea is love. Tea is warmth. Tea is home. Tea is a companion for rainy afternoons and good books. Tea is a cure for blocked noses and heartaches. Tea is a means of staying awake through long nights with design work and AutoCAD files.

Earl Grey, mint, oolong, jasmine, darjeeling, cinnamon, black pepper, flower infusions, fruit infusions, spice infusions, all kinds of tea. (Except cardamom, I don’t really like cardamom tea. Or ginger, unless I’m sick.)

Teeeeaaaaaaaaa.

But not with milk. I don’t hate milk, I just prefer tea without it. I feel like it mildly murders the flavor. So tea without milk, as strong as I can steep it with honey for sweetening, not white sugar. I did once have a cold apple cinnamon tea with palm sugar, which was lovely, but I generally prefer honey to sugar. And I’m yet to meet a tea I like with lemon. Yes, including Earl Grey.

Teeeeaaaaaaaaa.

3 thoughts on “Day 72: Tea

