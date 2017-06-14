Day 71: Pani Puri

Golgappa golgappa golgappa golgappa golgappa!!!

Also called pani puri, fulki, and gupchup, and not to be confused with puchhka, as it is called in West Bengal and Bangaldesh. They’re similar in most aspects, but their compositions are different enough to set them apart.

Anyhoo, this is one of the most awesome and well-known street foods and snacks in India. It consists of a small eggshell-thin crisp puri, which you poke a hole in, fill with boiled potato, chickpeas, onion (optional), and sev. Add appropriate balance of sweet pani (made with tamarind) and khatta pani (made with mint and green chilli). Put the whole thing in your mouth, chew, swallow, and bask in exploding flavors.

Ta da!

And to the good people at Buzzfeed who made the video about American people trying Indian snacks for the first time, that is not how you eat pani puri.

(EDIT: Just learned that there was a second video made. I’ll seek that out, and thank you!)