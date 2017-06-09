An Announcement of an Interlude (+pictures)

Hear ye, hear ye! This is a tiny announcement to say that I will not be posting paintings for the next three days. I’ve finished them and have them ready, but I won’t be able to put them up. My sister is getting married this weekend, and it’s a two day affair with an extra day for all the cleanup work. It’s been a whirlwind of a time preparing for the event while keeping up with the challenge, the day job, as well as friends, market stalls, and other commissions. The big days starts soon and I can’t wait.

I will put up the paintings of the next three days on Tuesday (along with Tuesday’s), so you will be getting more painted food until this series is done. In the meantime, here’s a small something to make up for it.

I was cleaning out my room while packing and found an old sketchbook with doodles, small drawings, and pictures I never finished or posted. So, here are a few:

This was the first pencil sketch I did after about two years of no art-making. Chennai was being hit by floods and there was no electricity or communication, so I spent the daylight hours amusing myself with this. The reference was a pheasant chick from a National Geographic and I drew it just to see if I could.

I finished it, gave a nod.

“Yep, still got it.”

Next, we have some characters from a book I wrote called The Falcon’s Eye. It’s an epic fantasy novel with coming-of-age themes and a female protagonist. If you like George RR Martin, Mercedes Lackey, or Brandon Sanderson, you might like this. Or so my readers tell me. 🙂

Moving along, here’s something for anyone who likes Fullmetal Alchemist. Those of you who’ve heard of it and love it, I KNOW RIGHT? Those of you who haven’t heard of it, it is the greatest anime/manga ever created, so go read/watch it right now. Those of you who have heard of it and don’t like it, what is wrong with you?

Anyhoo, have a Roy Mustang with Riza Hawkeye. Dude’s been blinded. You guys know when this happens.

Next, we have the Phantom of the Opera. I love stage musicals. I adore them. If I had my way, my life would be a musical, complete with choreography, stage lighting, and backup singers/dancers. In the meantime, there’s this. I saw that video with that stupid shrew and couldn’t get this image out of my head.

AND FINALLY, LOOK WHAT I FOUND!!!!

*Wonder Woman theme music playing in the distance*

So that’s about it. I hope this makes up for my absence and I will keep up my 100 Days promise as soon as I’m back. Cheers!