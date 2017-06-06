2 thoughts on “Day 64: Pineapple and Cheese

  1. No way! Australian’s love pizza with ham and pineapple – nasty! And out hamburgers (the best in the world have beetroot on as well as the beef, fired onions, cheese, tomato and lettuce. And some crazy Aussies like pineapple on their burgers too. Pineapple – on its own, solo, all alone . . .for me.

  2. Okay, pineapple on burgers is a bit far. I love pineapple on pizza (not with ham though, since I’m vegetarian), but in measured quantities so that it doesn’t overwhelm the flavor of the cheese. Otherwise, the combination is delightful in salads. It’s a matter of personal taste in the end.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s