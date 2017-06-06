Match made in heaven. The fresh sweetness of the pineapple with the sharpness and saltiness of the cheese, no matter what kind, to be honest. Utter delight.
That is all.
2 thoughts on “Day 64: Pineapple and Cheese”
No way! Australian’s love pizza with ham and pineapple – nasty! And out hamburgers (the best in the world have beetroot on as well as the beef, fired onions, cheese, tomato and lettuce. And some crazy Aussies like pineapple on their burgers too. Pineapple – on its own, solo, all alone . . .for me.
Okay, pineapple on burgers is a bit far. I love pineapple on pizza (not with ham though, since I’m vegetarian), but in measured quantities so that it doesn’t overwhelm the flavor of the cheese. Otherwise, the combination is delightful in salads. It’s a matter of personal taste in the end.