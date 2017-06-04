Day 62: Rumali Roti and Paneer Butter Masala

2014 was my year of rumali roti related karma. For those of you who don’t know what rumali roti is, it’s a handkerchief thin kind of Indian flatbread made with wheat flour, and I have an odd sort of fondness for it. It’s not even my favorite kind of roti, I just love it. I don’t have an explanation for that.

Anyway, for almost a year, anytime I went out to eat and I looked for rumali roti, it just wasn’t there. Or it was there, but not available. Mind you, I tried quite a few times. Coincidence? Maybe. Evasive rotis? Definitely, maybe. Karma manifesting in the form of delicious elusive flatbread? I wouldn’t be surprised. One year, one whole year of this tomfoolery by the universe, and when I finally got my rumali roti by a stroke of luck, my first thought was: “meh.”

Damn you, karma, for having killed my love for this beautiful food. I’m still performing the necromancy required to resurrect that taste. It’s coming along pretty swimmingly.

As for paneer butter masala, it’s kind of an anytime-go-to side dish for anyone ordering North Indian food. I’ve always loved it and it became a staple during my college years when my friends and I would be doing our design work together in one house and remembering to get food.

For those of you who are wondering what it is, it’s a perfect combination of spiciness and creaminess and deliciousness that can be eaten with pretty much anything. It’s better with flatbread, but frankly, anything goes. Rice, bread, whatever, you name it. It’s made using paneer (a sort of Indian cottage cheese made with curdled milk) in a tomato-onion based gravy with a touch of cream for extra smoothness. Delish! (And I don’t even say ‘delish’ all that often.)

Anyhoo, that is the saga of rumali roti and paneer butter masala. I’ll put up another cuisine tomorrow.