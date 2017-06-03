Day 61: Pizza Napoletana

Let’s talk food! And let’s start with a classic and a favorite, Pizza Napoletana.

(I just love pizza so much.)

I’ve had proper wood-burned pizza a handful of times, and nearly all of those instances were when I was in Italy for a two week holiday. It’s no secret that I adore pizza (or pretty much anything with bread), and Neapolitan Pizza is the most classic of all classic pizzas. Pizza Margherita is its more well-known and more commercialized scion, as is Pizza Marinara, which is made with marinara sauce, which contains garlic and oregano. The differences are slim, but present.

Pizza Napoletana in its natural state is made with tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella cheese, or buffalo mozzarella cheese if you’re having the authentic Napoli version. The flavor is different, considering that mozzarella made with buffalo milk is thicker and richer than its cow milk counterpart. If I remember right, you can get both versions in Naples and can ask specifically for Mozarella di Bufala Campana if you want.

I don’t get to cook as much as I’d like, though whenever I experiment in the kitchen, I like to go as first-principles as possible. When it comes to Italian, I can make a pretty good marinara sauce, courtesy of an old recipe given to me by a penpal of mine, whose grandmother was a Sicilian immigrant in the 20s. While that’s good for pasta, there are a few changes in the recipe to make it good for pizza. I’ll make it someday, and when I do, I pray to everything in the universe that the yeast in the bread doesn’t blow a raspberry at me and die like it has always done.

Yes, yeast hates me.

Anyhoo, if any of you have any tips or stories around pizza, I’d love to hear them. 🙂