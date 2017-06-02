Day 60: Mugs

Posted on by S. Nathan

mugs.jpg

There are a few places from which I need to be dragged or frog-marched so that I don’t end up buying the whole shop. Those are:

  1. Art Supply Shops (which is evident from this entire project. General rule for artists and art students: always, always avoid taking a credit card to a supply shop. You WILL max it out.)
  2. Bookstores (which I covered)
  3. The funny socks corner of a clothing shop (also covered)
  4. The mug shelves in the home equipment section of a lifestyle store

There are few things that make your coffee/tea/hot chocolate/combinations or variations thereof more enjoyable than a mug with personality to drink it from. This is a simple fact of life, and I tend to collect funky mugs wherever I go. Or I try to, and get frog-marched out by people who know that I should know better.

5 thoughts on “Day 60: Mugs

  4. I cannot resist not buying anything from an art store, I am more attracted to them than fashion stores. I can live not buying clothes but without art supplies seems impossible.

  5. I know right? It doesn’t help that they arrange all those paints and brushes so beautifully right next to all the bottles of masking fluid and kits, and they’re just so inviting. And expensive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s