Day 59: The Doctor

“He’s like fire and ice and rage. He’s like the night, and the storm in the heart of the sun. He’s ancient and forever. He burns at the centre of time, and he can see the turn of the universe. And… he’s wonderful.”

– Tim, The Family of Blood

*

I have a lot of catching up to do with Doctor Who. I’m yet to get into the classics and I haven’t seen the episodes after Peter Capaldi’s first season, but David Tennant always was and will be my Doctor. Someone once told me that it’s no wonder I like him so much; I talk just like him. I wear that remark like a badge of honor.