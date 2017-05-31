Day 58: Books books books

My reading list grows longer and longer every day. I’m currently behind on my Goodreads Reading Challenge, which I finished last year and am doing again this year. Four books behind schedule, it says. I might have set my goals too high with 90 books, what with everything else going on, but it’s not an unbelievable target.

So right now, I’m reading S.E. Hinton’s ‘The Outsiders’, and I’m liking it so far. What are you reading?