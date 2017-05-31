My reading list grows longer and longer every day. I’m currently behind on my Goodreads Reading Challenge, which I finished last year and am doing again this year. Four books behind schedule, it says. I might have set my goals too high with 90 books, what with everything else going on, but it’s not an unbelievable target.
So right now, I’m reading S.E. Hinton’s ‘The Outsiders’, and I’m liking it so far. What are you reading?
8 thoughts on “Day 58: Books books books”
I’m currently reading “The Whirlpool” by George Gissing. It’s a dark late-Victorian novel about society and marriage :p
Interesting. How are you liking it? Would you recommend it?
It’s not a happy book, but it has some really poignant moments in it. It’s a good book to read to get an accurate idea of what it was like to live during that time period!
I’ll look it up then and get around to it…*looks at reading list*…sometime. 🙂
I’m reading Stephen King’s Bazaar of Bad Dreams. It’s funny, dark, sadistic, and all round brilliant if you like short stories.
I love the painting. I would buy it, it’s that good.
Sounds right up my alley. I’ll definitely check it out! And I’m glad you like the painting! It’s not up for sale yet, but I’ve got other pieces up for order on my Facebook page. You can find them here: http://bit.ly/2rjvu7D 🙂
Ah good. Thanks, your watercolor is inspiring
I’ve nominated you for an award! Go check it out!
https://phoebeonlinesite.wordpress.com/2017/05/31/real-neat-blog-award/