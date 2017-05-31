Day 58: Books books books

Posted on by S. Nathan

reading.jpg

My reading list grows longer and longer every day. I’m currently behind on my Goodreads Reading Challenge, which I finished last year and am doing again this year. Four books behind schedule, it says. I might have set my goals too high with 90 books, what with everything else going on, but it’s not an unbelievable target.

So right now, I’m reading S.E. Hinton’s ‘The Outsiders’, and I’m liking it so far. What are you reading?

8 thoughts on “Day 58: Books books books

  3. It’s not a happy book, but it has some really poignant moments in it. It’s a good book to read to get an accurate idea of what it was like to live during that time period!

  5. I’m reading Stephen King’s Bazaar of Bad Dreams. It’s funny, dark, sadistic, and all round brilliant if you like short stories.
    I love the painting. I would buy it, it’s that good.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s