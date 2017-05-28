Day 55: Sleep

Yesterday, I was holding a stall at a local Makers Market, where I was selling art prints of my watercolor and pen&ink works, along with the bookmarks from a couple of weeks ago and copies of my book, The Falcon’s Eye. It was a hot day, the market was great, I met a lot interesting and interested people, told a lot of stories, and was generally on my feet from morning till night.

So now, I’m happy and exhilarated and bone-tired because I’ve barely slept all week preparing for this. Anyone who wants to buy prints and bookmarks from me still can from my Facebook page, where I will soon be putting up details. But for now, I’m gonna get some sleep. If you’re gonna give me dreams, Morpheus, please make them good ones. Thank you!