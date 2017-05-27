2 thoughts on “Day 54: Socks

  1. Tough choice…The green, third down on the left. Perfect for hiking!

  2. I love everyone of them
    because they are all odd socks…

    They SO remind me of my wonderful daughter!..

    She always wore odd socks; a personal statement I think because she was made feel different…excluded…isolated…
    but really she’s unique and they were envious of her individuality!

