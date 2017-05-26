Day 53: Braid

I have long hair (black, not brown), which currently falls to about waist length, though not yet. In the mad summer heat, it becomes more than a little problematic, especially since I haven’t the heart to cut it. It’s too heavy to wear it up, unless I’m in a cool room. Ponytails just give me headaches since it has to be secured tight against the head to counter the weight.

Thus, I most often braid it, and sometimes, I get creative with them. I can do regular braids, French braids, side braids, twists, and combinations of the above, though I haven’t yet figured out Dutch, fish, or crown braids.

Yeah, I spend more time than I’d like to admit looking these things up.