Day 52: Mermay

Posted on by S. Nathan

mermay.jpg

I realize I’m late to the Mermay party, but better late than never.

I imagine her to be a vengeful mermaid examining the skull of a drowned sailor, perhaps one she drowned herself. Perhaps she knew him when she was human, if she ever was human and was drowned because women are supposedly bad luck on ships.

Or maybe she’s doing Shakespeare. There’s a bit of a Lady Macbeth vibe in there. Or a sort of “Alas, poor Yorick, I knew him well, Horatio”. Possible, though Skully there doesn’t look much like an man of infinite jest and excellent fancy.

What do you think?

2 thoughts on “Day 52: Mermay

  1. This is my favorite watercolor so far! So lovely and dark. I like to think that this mermaid is indeed doing Shakespeare.

  2. The beauty of it is it can be interpreted in so many ways, wherever our imagination takes us. Loved the artwork and the write up too!

