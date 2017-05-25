Day 52: Mermay

I realize I’m late to the Mermay party, but better late than never.

I imagine her to be a vengeful mermaid examining the skull of a drowned sailor, perhaps one she drowned herself. Perhaps she knew him when she was human, if she ever was human and was drowned because women are supposedly bad luck on ships.

Or maybe she’s doing Shakespeare. There’s a bit of a Lady Macbeth vibe in there. Or a sort of “Alas, poor Yorick, I knew him well, Horatio”. Possible, though Skully there doesn’t look much like an man of infinite jest and excellent fancy.

What do you think?