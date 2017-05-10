Day 37: MK

Veera Suominen, otherwise known as MK or Mika, is an enigma wrapped up in paranoia, a vengeance plot, and car bombs, wearing a Dolly the Sheep mask. We meet her in Season Four, both in the flashbacks with Beth and in the present where she guides Sarah and on occasion, manipulates her for her own means. Kira calls her the ‘girl in the shadows’, which is an apt title. MK has been through hell, has the scars to prove it, and now wades through the murky underbelly of Neolution, searching for retribution. I can’t wait to see more of her in the final trip.

And with her comes the conclusion of the Sestras. Now, onward!