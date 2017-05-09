Day 36: Krystal Goderitch

Posted on by S. Nathan

krystal goderitch.jpg

Krystal Goderitch is the best clone of all of them. The best. The absolute best. She is a gift, I swear to god.

The minute she steps onscreen with her big hair, outlandish clothes, and voice like a can opener, you just know things are going to get hilarious. Adjectives fail me when I attempt to describe her and her role on the show. You have to see her to really appreciate her, and every scene she’s in is pure gold.

This picture didn’t turn out as well as I wanted, but there you go.

4 thoughts on “Day 36: Krystal Goderitch

  1. Pingback: 창원오피 창원건마 오피쓰 OPSS3.COM
  2. Pingback: OPSS3.COM 서면오피 서면건마 오피쓰
  3. Pingback: OPSS3.COM 역삼건마 오피쓰 역삼오피
  4. Pingback: 오피쓰 선릉건마 선릉오피 OPSS3.COM

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s