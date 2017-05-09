Day 36: Krystal Goderitch

Krystal Goderitch is the best clone of all of them. The best. The absolute best. She is a gift, I swear to god.

The minute she steps onscreen with her big hair, outlandish clothes, and voice like a can opener, you just know things are going to get hilarious. Adjectives fail me when I attempt to describe her and her role on the show. You have to see her to really appreciate her, and every scene she’s in is pure gold.

This picture didn’t turn out as well as I wanted, but there you go.