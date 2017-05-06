Day 33: Katja Obinger

Posted on by S. Nathan

katja obinger.jpg

Katja Obinger, the German. We don’t get to know her for very long, Only for a couple of minutes really until Helena (remember the cinnamon roll I mentioned yesterday?) shoots her in the head with a long range rifle. But what we do get to know of her is that she was the one who told Beth Childs that she was a clone, she was the one who made Cosima and Alison aware, and that she was the one who told them that they and their families had to fear for their lives because someone was killing them off, one by one. (Again, Helena.)

Also, she was sick, this being the first insight we got into the flaw that exists in the clones’ genetic sequence. Thus, the clones are not only being monitored and hunted, they are also dying, until someone finds a cure.

We didn’t know Katja long, but she had an impact. So, here is she.

