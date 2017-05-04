Day 31: MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU

Posted on by S. Nathan

PSX_20170504_081154.jpg

Four days, two all nighters, a couple of ice packs, and hours of podcast episodes later, so worth it. Happy Star Wars Day!

PSX_20170504_010804.jpg

PSX_20170504_011101.jpg

Dream Team! I adore my girl, Rey, and spent around an hour trying to do justice to Oscar Isaac’s very lovely face. It occurs to me that I might have given John Boyega Jamie Foxx’s chin.

PSX_20170504_010455-01.jpeg

I like Kylo Ren and am looking forward to his redemption arc. His cheekbones are ridiculously sharp.

PSX_20170504_011323.jpg

Aaaaand that’s it. May the Force be with you.

2 thoughts on “Day 31: MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU

