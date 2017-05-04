Four days, two all nighters, a couple of ice packs, and hours of podcast episodes later, so worth it. Happy Star Wars Day!
Dream Team! I adore my girl, Rey, and spent around an hour trying to do justice to Oscar Isaac’s very lovely face. It occurs to me that I might have given John Boyega Jamie Foxx’s chin.
I like Kylo Ren and am looking forward to his redemption arc. His cheekbones are ridiculously sharp.
Aaaaand that’s it. May the Force be with you.
2 thoughts on “Day 31: MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU”
Thank you!
Wow these are really good! Nice job! You’ve got my follow. Check out my comedy blog and give it a follow if you like it! You are super talented!