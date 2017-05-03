Day 30: Cosima Neihaus

So, just by looking at this, how obvious is it that I’m borderline in love with Cosima?

Seriously though, she is one of the most beautiful characters I’ve ever seen. Cosima brings in the scientific side of the entire clone situation, being an evolutionary development PhD student herself, and explains to us (as viewers) what it all means. To be honest, watching her is kind of what got me back into evolutionary and genetic studies, which was something of a hobby of mine when I was in school. Also, she has a complex, nuanced romance with tough-as-nails, slightly shady Dr. Delphine Cormier, who manages to be both sleek and sharp, as well as something of a puppy.

Best of all, when it comes to LGBT representation in television, Cosima is a character done right. Her sexuality is not sensationalized or cheapened, and like she says, it’s not the most interesting thing about her. Yes, Cosima is a lesbian, but she’s also a brilliant scientist, a total geek, a truly kind and empathetic friend, and the heart of the clone sisterhood. And, her fashion sense is completely awesome and her eyeliner game is on point.