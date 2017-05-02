Day 29: Alison Hendrix

I adore Alison Hendrix. While often written as a sort of comic relief for the show, she holds her own beautifully when woven into the main plot. Orphan Black tends to get pretty serious and gritty, and during those times, watching Alison navigate her suburban misadventures as she goes through rehab for alcoholism, covers up murders, and sells pills for a drug lord is a pretty nice deviation.

She is a woman who loves finery and the image of perfection, and thus, the props around her illustrate the same.