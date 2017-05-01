Day 28: Elizabeth Childs

Posted on by S. Nathan

beth childs.jpg

Beth Childs was a police detective, partnered with Arthur Bell and living with her boyfriend, Paul Dierden. She was also intensely depressed, paranoid, and medicating on pills as she navigated the quagmire that composed Projects Leda and Castor, the Proletheans, and Neolution. The show actually begins with Sarah Manning seeing Beth commit suicide by jumping off a platform in front of a moving train. In the last second before she jumps, she looks directly at Sarah, who is shocked to see her own face staring back at her.

What a way to begin a series, huh?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s